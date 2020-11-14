1/1
William A. Ricci
William "Billy" Ricci passed on November 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He was at home with his wife, Laura. Bill was born at home in Cologne, NJ to Nicholas Peter and K. Leone Ricci nee Seymour, both of whom predeceased him. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1967. He joined the 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment. He served with the Iron Rakkasans in Viet Nam to include the Battle of Hamburger Hill. He lived in Bennington, VT where he met Laura Stirling Lassor and they were married in Hoosick Falls, NY on November 24, 1984. Bill and Laura lived in upstate NY, NC, PA, and retired to FL. Bill worked in the food consulting industry and co-owned and operated Sanitations Solutions Plus. He loved golfing and bowling with the Highland Lakes Bowling League. Bill is survived by his wife Laura; siblings Betty Ann Laino (Kenneth), Nicholas Peter Ricci, Jr. (Virginia), Lana Mary Virgilio (Ronald, deceased), Ronald John Ricci (Vivian, deceased), and many friends and relatives who will surely miss him. A gathering to celebrate his life will be arranged for a future date. For those who wish to offer a donation in his name, Bill was a strong supporter of the St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Published in The Bennington Banner on Nov. 14, 2020.
