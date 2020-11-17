1/1
William E. Churchill
1943 - 2020
William E Churchill passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 in Bennington, VT. Born to Albert and Martha (Evans) Churchill on November 18, 1943 William grew up in Massachusetts before joining the U.S. Navy in 1959. He was stationed in many places during his tenure, but Scotland was by far his favorite place. He became a Chief Machinery Repairman during his service, and retired as a Chief Petty Officer in 1980. Upon moving to Vermont, he met the love of his life, Rose, who had trouble understanding him at first due to his acquired Scottish-brogue, but they were eventually married in August, 1983 at the Pownal Community Church. He gained two step-children from this marriage, Scott and Wendy, and a daughter, Victoria, born in 1985. William was resourceful and came up with creative solutions to everyday problems. He was a long-time member of MENSA and the VFW. He loved his motorcycle and was an avid reader. He had a wealth of information and loved to tell stories of his life, and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him. William is survived by his daughter, Victoria (Allen), his step-daughter Wendy (Mark, as well as their children Meghan and Joshua), his step-son Scott (Lisa), and a brother, Albert. He is pre-deceased by his brother, Robert (Eadie), and a brother-in-law, Harold (Karen). His extended family included half-brothers, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Most notably, William lost his wife of 37 years in June, 2020. Bill survived a lot during his life, but he was unable to recover from losing Rose. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com



Published in The Bennington Banner on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
