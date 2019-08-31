Home

Hanson Walbridge & Shea Arlington Chapel
Historic Rt. 7A
Arlington, VT 05250
(802) 375-2222
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
West Arlington Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Following Services
American Legion Post 69
54 Legion Road
Arlington, VT
William F. Wilcox

William F. Wilcox, "Willy/Bill" 88, a resident of West Arlington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Funeral services for Bill will be held on September 14th at the family plot in the West Arlington Cemetery at 2:00 pm. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Bill's memory may be made to The Diabetes Foundation c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com A celebration of life will be held immediately following the graveside service at the American Legion Post 69, 54 Legion Road, Arlington VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 31, 2019
