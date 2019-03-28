|
|
William Francis Geno, 67 of Pownal, VT died on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home. He was born in North Adams, MA on September 14, 1951 a son of Everett Geno Sr. and Edith Mae (Duquette) Geno.
He attended Stamford schools and graduated from Drury High School in North Adams, MA. In his younger years, William was employed at General Electric in Pittsfield and Schenectady until his retirement in 1992. He went on to become the owner of Maple Shine Automotive Reconditioning in Pownal, VT until he retired completely in 2006.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley T. (Tatro) Geno, whom he married on June 10, 1972. He also leaves his two nieces Michelle L. Raymer, who was his caregiver and Sherrill Ingalls; two nephews Brian and Scott Ingalls; brother Everett Geno Jr.; and two sisters Beverly Collins of North Adams; and Pamela Macksey; as well as his beloved cats Ginger, Tigger, and Sydney. He was predeceased by his nephew Tracy Edwards.
FUNERAL NOTICE: At William's request there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, 1779 VT Route 7A Arlington, VT 05250. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 28, 2019