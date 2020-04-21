Home

William Harold Waters


1927 - 2020
William Harold Waters Obituary
Cambridge-The Reverend Dr. William H. Waters, 92, of Cambridge, NY died peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a time to be announced following the Covid-19 restrictions.

Should friends desire, they may make contributions in Bill's memory to their local food pantry.

The complete obituary may be viewed at www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 21, 2020
