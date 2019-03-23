Home

William J. Sherwin

William J. Sherwin Obituary
William J. Sherwin, 80, a lifelong resident of Hoosick Falls, New York passed away at his home March 22, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Bill as he was called by friends and family, was born in Cambridge, NY on October 26, 1938 and was the son of William E. Sherwin and Beatrice Nelson. He was married to Rebecca Reed Sherwin from 1961 until her death April 6, 2011.

Survivors include his son Jeffrey Sherwin of Hoosick Falls, son Matthew Sherwin of Bennington, VT, daughter Janet Sherwin Jackson of Hoosick Falls, and son Joseph Sherwin of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and 7 grandchildren.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan and active golfer.

Bill made the gracious gift of donating his remains to the Albany Medical School to aid in further studies and research in the battle to fight cancer. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 23, 2019
