Reverend William S. Eaton, 90, a resident of Bennington, Vermont died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 following a long illness.
He was born on September 24, 1929 and was the son of the late Albert Philip "Phil" and Marjorie Martin (Fales) Eaton.
He received his education in Springfield, MA, and graduated from Springfield High School, class of 1947. He later attended Bucknell University, graduating in 1953 and then entered Union Theological Seminary in New York City and graduated in 1956. He married the former Mary Margaret Welch on November 27, 1982 in Boston, MA. Mrs. Eaton survives. William had been an ordained Presbyterian minister and had pastored churches in New York and Pennsylvania. He had previously been employed as an Administrator in Nursing Homes in Michigan and Massachusetts. William had also been a Long Term Care Insurance Salesperson in South Carolina. William was a member of Rotary International in Brockton, MA and South Carolina. He was a Certified Senior Advisor, and a Past President of Elder Care. He enjoyed gardening, and the outdoors.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two children: Gregory Eaton of Cambridge, MA, and Susan Eaton of Florence, MA. He leaves his two grandchildren: Jessica Eaton and Evan Eaton. He is predeceased by his brother, David Haskell Eaton, who died in October 2013. Funeral services will be held for his immediate family on Saturday, March 21, at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home. There are no calling hours scheduled.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA and Hospice of Bennington County or through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington, VT. The Guestbook and condolences can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 19, 2020