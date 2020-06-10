William T. Bushee, Jr., a resident of Cascades Road in Danby, VT, passed away June 7, 2020 at The Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. William was born in Granville, NY on January 7, 1942 the son of the late William T. Bushee, Sr. and Esther Smith and attended the Pawlet-Danby 4 Corners School House. William worked as a truck driver for R.K. Miles for over 30 years. He previously worked for Wilcox Dairy for 11 years and the Danby Quarry. William loved NASCAR and anything to do with racing including motorcycles. He was a huge Bill Elliott fan, enjoyed bowling, hunting, country music especially the Willy Clark Show for country oldies on Sunday mornings and was a huge Dodger baseball fan. William was a life member of the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department for over 27 years. He is survived by his wife Merrylyn Lulek Bushee of Danby whom he married September 9, 1961 at the Poultney Baptist Church, his children Lynne Patrick and her husband Brian of Rutland, William A. Bushee and his wife Tammy of Rutland Town, Daniel B. Bushee and his wife Brenda of Bennington and Michael J. Bushee and his wife April of Manchester, VT, his brother Kenneth McGraw and his wife Debbie of Manchester, VT and sister Diane Wilcox and her husband Gary of Manchester, VT, 17 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic private graveside funeral services for William will be held Friday June 12, 2020 at Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. The family invites all who cannot attend the service for a time of fellowship, refreshments and memories at their home on Cascades Road in Danby at 3:30pm. If friends desire memorial gifts in William's memory may be made to the Manchester Fire Department or the Northshire Rescue Squad, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 10, 2020.