William Thomson "Tom" Taylor, 78, a resident of Route 7A in Arlington passed away on Friday, October 4th, 2019, surrounded by his family at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center following a brief illness. Tom was born in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 1941. He grew up in New Jersey where he attended The Foreman School. Following high school, he entered the US Air Force. He later served with the Vermont Army National Guard for 20 years. Tom was best known for his stories. He often entertained passengers in his car when he worked as a driver for the Equinox Resort with accounts of his experience in the military, as well as his work in retail and sales. He was also actively involved with Arlington Park and Recreation Committee. Beginning in 1982, Tom, his wife Joanna, and several local couples would get together once a month for "Gourmet Group," a tradition that continues to this day. One of his greatest passions was the New York Football Giants. As a season ticket holder for 47 years, he would often make the trip down to New Jersey with his wife and kids for game days. Tom enjoyed the beach and traveling, especially to Florida, where he loved to walk the beach after storms and search for seashells. When he had some leisure time, he could often be found with a James Patterson book or a word search puzzle. Tom will be remembered as a charismatic, kind, and social man who was willing to talk to anyone. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. He leaves his wife of 38 years, Carolyn Joanna Taylor, his son Jason O'Neal Adams and his wife Michelle Magnifico-Adams of Georgetown, MA, his daughter Suzanne Basque and her husband Kenneth of Lunenburg, MA, and two granddaughters, Meghan and Lauren Basque, of Lunenburg. He was predeceased by his grandson Daniel Basque, and his parents George Lansing and Barbara Taylor. Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 12 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Episcopal Church with Reverend Mary White officiating. A time of visitation will precede the service at the church from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Military honors will be held at the church following the service. Memorial gifts may be made to either the Arlington Recreation Park or St. James Episcopal Church in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 528, Arlington, VT 05250. To send personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 9, 2019