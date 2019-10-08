|
|
William V. Parks, 74, a resident of Fuller Road West in Bennington, VT died Saturday October 5, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans Home surrounded by his family, following a long illness.
Bill was born in Danbury, CT July 20, 1945. He was the son of the late Charles D. Parks and Harriet A. (Lattin) Parks-Ford. Bill received his education in Danbury and was a graduate of Danbury High School. Bill served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He married the former Hilda Kozo on June 12, 1971 in Danbury.
During the late 1960's Bill owned and operated a Garage in Bethel, CT. After moving to VT, Bill was employed as a Millrite Tech at the Union Carbide Corporation for twenty-five years from which he retired.
He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, restoring vehicles, inventing and repurposing old things. Results of this creativity included: the "Parks Piggy Bank", and water bikes. He enjoyed watching old Westerns, spending time with his 8 grandchildren, and hunting & fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Hilda K. Parks of Bennington, VT. His children: William C. Parks and his wife Sandi of Shaftsbury, VT, Nicole Riggs and her husband Stephen of Oriental, NC. Heather Parks and her fiance, Evan Horowitz of Sandy Hook, CT and Jason Parks and his wife Leigh Anne of Bennington, VT. Eight grandchildren, Angelique and Julia Parks of Shaftsbury, Elizabeth Riggs of Durham, NC and Katherine Riggs of Oriental, NC, Jessica and Michael Quesenberry of Sandy Hook, CT and Cameron and Audrey Parks of Bennington. Three sisters: Charlene Barney of Sandy Hook, CT, Linda Scribner of New Milford, CT and Emily Valente of New Fairfield, CT. Along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by three brothers, John "Jack", Donald and Charles Parks.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday October 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The funeral procession will start at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday October 11, at 10:30 a.m. with a prayer and then from Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church at 11:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered.
The burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.
If friends desire contributions in memory of William V. Parks may be made to either or the through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 8, 2019