E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
William W. Brown Obituary
William W. Brown, 80, a resident of Pleasant Valley Road in Bennington died Monday August 5, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington following a long illness.

He was born in Granville, New York December 16, 1938. He was the son of the late Selden and Laura (Bowen) Brown. Bill received his education in Granville, New York and was a graduate of Granville High School. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He later graduated from Hudson Valley Community College with an Associate's Degree.

Bill served in the United States Air Force.

In 1966 he married the former Carolyn Nichols at Saint Raphael's Catholic Church in Williamstown, MA.

For 43 years Bill was employed at Tansitor Electronics/ Vishay as the Quality Control Manager from which he retired. Following his retirement Bill worked for Advanced Auto Parts

He was a former member of the Bennington Elks Lodge. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and traveling. His family was his main interest.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Brown of Bennington. A daughter Nancy Brown and her wife Tina Gallant of Pownal, VT and a son Robert Brown and his wife Valarie of Portland, Maine. A grandson Troy Brown of Portland. A sister, Audrey Godlewski of Au Sable Forks, NY and a brother Selden Brown of Homestead, Florida. Along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by a son William Brian Brown

Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday August 9, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 pm.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.

If friends desire contributions in memory of William W. Brown may be made to the Bennington Rescue Squad through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.

The family would like the thank Dr. Kim Fodor and Dr. Carol Salazar for their dedicated care and support.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 8, 2019
