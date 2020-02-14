|
|
Willow Bucchieri Wolford, 24, of Shaftsbury Vermont, passed away suddenly in the afternoon of February 11th, 2020. Willow was a part of the AMHS graduating class of 2014. Immediately following graduation, Willow left for basic training for the United States Army. She was a specialist at the time she left the army . She completed Basic Combat Training and moved forward to AIT where she completed certification as a combat medic. She then continued on to gain her airborne wings and was assigned to Fort Bragg, NC, where she received her paramedic license granting her more advanced treatment skills for patients. She went on to be stationed in Hawaii where she continued her training and work. Willow was a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees. She loved her country, laughing, eating junk food, and Harry Potter. She also loved getting tattoos representing those she loved, the show Glee and her massive music collection. She was a beautiful soul inside and out, and will be so greatly missed by anyone who has crossed her path. Willow was a deeply compassionate soul who felt fiercely about those she loved with an unbreakable bond with her brother Isaac, cousin Avery Bucchieri, and Aunt Olivia Bucchieri. Willow was predeceased by her father Scott Sibley, in December. She is survived by her mother Autumn Charbonneau (Bucchieri) and her stepfather Aidan Charbonneau, her brother Isaac Charbonneau, and her wife Anna Wolford. Willow is also survived by her maternal grandparents Paul & Wendy Bucchieri, paternal grandparents Marion Sibley & Margaret Greenwald as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins that are deeply mourning their loss. Services for Willow will be held Sunday February 16, 2020 at 2pm at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel historic Rt. 7 A Arlington, VT. A hour of visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1-2pm, one hour prior to the service. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. All donations can be made to the organization Code of Vets or Joshpollattafund.org c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea Arlington Chapel, P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 14, 2020