Agnes Archibald
1929 - 2020
Agnes Archibald, 91, of Benton, passed away Monday, Sept. 28. She was born March 25, 1929, in Memphis, to the late Paul and Janie (Beloate) Hendren.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Henry Archibald; a son, Michael Archibald; a sister, Polly Crowder; and three brothers, Bud, Jack and Joe Hendren.?Agnes was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Benton. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting and gardening.?Survivors include a sister-in-law, Grace Hendren; three nephews, Tim Crowder, Mark and Todd Hendren; and friends, Patricia, George, Carrie and Nick Eubanks.?A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Pinecrest Memorial Park, with the Rev. Shari Leech Day officiating. Roller-Ballard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. ?Due to COVID-19, we are complying with Arkansas department of health guidelines. Face coverings are required. All attendees must provide their own face coverings.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 30 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pinecrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Roller-Ballard Funeral Home
306 S Main
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 315-4047
