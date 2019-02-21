Agnes Pauline Pierceall, age 90 of Jonesboro, formerly of Benton, slipped the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God on Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home in Jonesboro. She was born in Marmaduke, Arkansas on February 25, 1928 to the late Claude Terry and Eda Gschwend Terry. Her birth mother died when Agnes was eight years old, and she was lovingly reared by her stepmother, Amanda Belle Terry. Receiving her education in Paragould, Arkansas, she attended St. Mary Catholic School. She was a homemaker and the widow of the late James Weldon "Shorty" Pierceall, to whom she was married on April 28, 1947 in Paragould. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1999 after over 52 years of marriage. Agnes was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Benton.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna Melinda Pierceall (R. C. Vanhoozer) of Jonesboro; her son, James Clifford Pierceall of Benton; and by two granddaughters, Shelby Pierceall and Tori Pierceall, both of Conway; step-grandchildren, Bobby Vanhoozer (deceased) (Devan), and Justin Vanhoozer (Jennifer); step-great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as Mamaw Agnes, Rhegan, Sophie, Vann, Ethan, and Makenzie; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews.

Agnes was also preceded in death by her twin daughters, Sharon and Sheila Pierceall; and by 11 siblings.

Visitation will be on Friday evening, February 22, 2019 from five until six o'clock at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Benton, followed by a Rosary Service beginning at six o'clock.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday morning, February 23, 2019 at eleven o'clock at the church with Father Paul Worm as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Alexander, Arkansas under the direction of J. A. Funk Funeral Home of Malvern.

Pallbearers are: Tom Bowden, Terry Bowden, Randy Dodge, Stan Spence, Clyde (Dubby) Spence, and Matt Spence.

Honorary pallbearers: Jacob Teal, Tony Spence, Ethan Vanhoozer, Justin Vanhoozer, Josh Bowden, Ben Bowden, Jason Bowden, and Ted Bowden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 900 West Cross Street Benton, AR 72015, or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Jonesboro.

Online condolences may be made via jafunkfuneralhome.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary