Alfred "Buddy" Statler, 80, of Haskell, went to meet the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 18. He was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Lexa, Arkansas. Buddy was a retired heavy equipment operator and a member of the International Union of Operators Engineers Local 382 in Little Rock. He was of the Baptist faith.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe Carroll and Lottie Bell Casey Statler; two brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Tackett Statler; a son, Russell Dean Statler (Julie); two daughters, Janet Lynn Statler Horvath (Michael) and Christi DeAnn Statler Pickett (Jimmy); two sisters, Sarah Ramsey and Rita Scoggins; three grandchildren, Ashley Tedford (Sam), Christopher Horvath (Nicole) and Cassidy Mitchell (Goose); and seven great-grandchildren, Chrislyn Tedford, Anna Tedford, Jacob Tedford, Breeanna King, Braylon Horvath, Carter Mitchell and Cristian Prada.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Ashby Funeral Home, with memorial services beginning at 2 p.m. Bros. Allan Eakin and John Bagby will be officiating.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Saline Memorial Hospice House at 23157 Interstate 30 S. in Bryant.
Published in The Saline Courier on Jan. 20, 2020