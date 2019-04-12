

Alfred "Bud" Styles, 88, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born May 22, 1930, in the Sardis Community to the late Joseph "JJ" Johnson Styles and Mary Elizabeth Patterson Styles. Bud loved the Lord and was a member of the River Street Church of Christ for more than 50 years. He loved to play the guitar and sing, playing at many places, especially the Benton Senior Wellness and Activity Center. Bud also enjoyed fox hunting, hunting dogs and his cattle. He also enjoyed coaching softball at Salem Ballpark. He donated land and entertained many children with his live pony rides at the ballpark. His grandchildren named him "Rooster," they all enjoyed watching the many John Wayne movies and westerns with him.

Bud was retired from Alcoa after 44 years of working in the maintenance department as a mechanic.

He was a board member of Farm Bureau and the Cattleman's Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Leamon, James, Tracy, Bill and Jody Styles; three sisters, Lucy Nutt, Elsie Restum and Sylvia Duncan; and infant, Josie Nadine Styles; and baby boy Styles.

Bud is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Zuber Styles; a son, Joe Dustin Styles, of Benton; three daughters, Dolores Boyd (John), of Lonsdale, Mary Dee Mazartegos (Sergio), of Hot Springs, and Dorcas Styles, of Benton; two grandchildren, Trevor Savage and Jessie Maxwell; three great-grandchildren, Beatrice Carver, Grenly Carver and Avery Reeves; and a sister, Mary Wagner of Dallas.

A graveside service entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, at Cameron Cemetery in Salem with Bro. Dennis Gage officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, April 11, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 11, 2019