Alice Marian Cox, 91, of Bryant, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, at the Hospice Home Care in Little Rock.

Alice was born Sept 18, 1928, to Charles Foster and Jessie Cora (Pillow) Fillingham. She grew up in Harrison and graduated from Valley Springs High School in 1946. After graduation, she attended college at the School of the Ozarks and Arkansas Tech University, then later moved to Little Rock where she met her husband of 57 years, James Scott Cox. They had two children together, Roger Cox and Jayme Cox and they adopted a third, John Jay (JJ) Cox, who was also deaf. Both James and JJ preceded her in death.

She became deaf at a young age and taught herself to read lips. This ability allowed her to graduate high school and continue her education in college. When Alice met her husband, James Cox, she taught him to read lips and he taught her American sign language.

Alice's love was family and her deep-seated faith in God. She was an active member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, where she attended the deaf congregation

since 1986. Alice spent most of her career working in accounting at Coleman Dairy in Little Rock. She volunteered at the American Red Cross for many years.

Alice leaves to cherish her memory two children and their spouses, Roger Cox and Katie, of Bryant, and Jayme Cox-Pultro and her husband, Gary, of Bryant.

Alice was also blessed with six grandchildren, Tyler Martin (Matt), Ryan Cox, Nicholas Pultro (Heather), Jacob Pultro (Claudia), Zachary Pultro (Ashley) and Joshua Pultro (Emily); and five great-grandchildren, Austyn, Max, Luna-Leigh, Emerson and Brooklyn.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, July 24, at Pinecrest Funeral Home in Alexander.

Funeral service, officiated by Bro. Bob Slagley, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5300 Stagecoach Rd.



