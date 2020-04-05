|
|
Alicia Dianne Alford Meriweather, 67, of Mabelvale, passed away April 1, after a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Dianne was born Jan. 3, 1953, in England, Arkansas. The youngest of seven siblings, Dianne enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and traveling. She particularly enjoyed her travels to New York, Chicago, Paris and London. Dianne had a successful career as a paralegal, working under numerous attorneys in Central Arkansas. She served as assistant to the mayor and city attorney for the city of Bryant under Mayor Larry Mitchell. She was also a member of the Association for Arkansas Legal Support Professionals, of which she served as president from 2015 to 2016. Dianne retired in July 2019 from the Transamerica Corporation from the contract development and filing department. A fiercely loyal friend, there was never a question that Dianne was going to be in your corner when you needed her. Kind, warm, funny, thoughtful, creative, strong and confident, Dianne will be truly missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Lee and Othel Alford; a sister, Eula Beatrice Alford Hale and her husband, Don Hale; and two brothers, Carl E. and Cal William Alford.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Meriweather, of Mabelvale; a daughter, Tyler Platt, of Bentonville; two sisters, Connie Alford, of Bryant, and Geneva Healey and husband, Virgil, of Jacksonville; and a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Out of respect for social distancing and the current health crisis, at this time we have determined a family only funeral service would be the most appropriate.
However, we would like to invite all who loved Dianne to gather in a celebration of her life at a later date to be announced.
Friends and family can join online at noon Tuesday, April 7, at www.facebook.com/SmithBentonFuneralHome.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 5, 2020