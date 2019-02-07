Allen H. Knapp, 72, of Sheridan, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. He was born Oct. 18, 1946, in Rochester, New Hampshire, to the late Arthur and Grace Knapp. He was a faithful member of First Apostolic Church in Sheridan for more than 44 years, where he served as a trustee and song leader. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed playing the accordion, and was always ready to share a joke.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Della Knapp, two children, Crystal Fletcher and her husband, Paul, and Daniel Charles Knapp; a sister, Adrienne Ann Harris and her husband, Danny; three grandchildren, Kelan Nathaniel Fletcher, Kyler Fletcher and Heather Young; and number of family members and friends who loved him dearly.

Funeral service will be held at noon Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at First Apostolic Church in Sheridan, with Bro. Scott officiating.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Lost Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Buie Funeral Home of Sheridan 870-942-3231.

