

Allen R. Webb Sr., of Benton, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, of heart failure at the age of 87. He was born June 25, 1931, to A.S. (Red) Webb and Ira Storey Webb.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, D.L. Webb Sr.

In 1952, Allen married JoAnn Hardin, whom he loved and missed immensely after she passed in June 2000 of Alzheimer's Disease. They had four wonderful children, whom they loved dearly, Margie Karen Webb Daniel (Dennis), Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Webb Hastings (Lee), Allen Richard Webb Jr. (DeeDee) and Lisa Ann Webb Hefley (Dr. Bill Hefley); 12 grandchildren, Tarah Daniel Rudd, Kasey Daniel Kurtz, Lee Hastings IV, Andrew Hastings, Grant Hastings, Anne Marie Hastings Doramus, Bailey Hefley, Hannah Hefley, Will Hefley, Ren Hefley, Tiffany O'Dwyer and Allen Webb III; and 15 great-grandchildren, Tucker, Tanner and Tinley Rudd, Tyson and Colton Kurtz, Mary Hardin, Harry V, Charlie and Ellen Blair Hastings, Huette and Hollis Hastings, Haley, Grayson and Jack O'Dwyer, and Allen Webb IV.

Allen and JoAnn loved all their grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. They spent most of their time doing something that involved their grandchildren and great- grandchildren. They loved their Papa Webb.

Allen was also preceded in death by his second wife, Pud Evitts.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, March 28, at Ashby Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Ashby Funeral Home, with burial following at Pinecrest Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the or to Alzheimer's Arkansas, 201 Markham Center Drive, Little Rock, AR 72205.

Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 28, 2019