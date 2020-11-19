Alma Irene (Jones) (Smith) Purtle, 85, of Benton, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 18. She was born Aug. 12, 1935, in Dallas County. Alma graduated from Prattsville High School and lived most of her years in Grant and Saline counties.
She worked many years at Peoples Lumber Company before deciding to embark on a new adventure by enrolling as a student at UALR where she earned a BBA degree at age 55, then began an ambitious mid-life career as a computer programmer at Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield. Her family is extremely proud of her audacious accomplishment.
During the span of her life, Alma enjoyed playing basketball, won trophies playing softball, was an avid reader and loved spending time with family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Julia Ann and John Aaron Jones; her husband, Bobby Purtle; a brother, John Jones; a sister, Marie Womack; and a granddaughter, Brandy Wallace.
Alma is survived by a sister, Frances West; a brother, Henry Jones (Ruth); three daughters, Melissa Bandy (Larry), Janet Smith and Eileen White (Rex); a son, Glenn Smith; a stepson, Robert Purtle (Mary); a stepdaughter, Patti Verhille; a grandson, Brian Lowrance (Anna); a granddaughter, Crystal Calhoun (Clay); six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, there will be a small, private family visitation at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
A public graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the mausoleum at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery in Benton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Methodist Family Health, formerly known as Methodist Children's Home, in Little Rock. Call Carolyn McCone at 501-906-4202 or send an email to cmccone@methodistfamily.org
.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.