Alma Joyce Hahn

Alma Joyce Hahn Obituary
Alma J. Hahn, 88, of Benton, died Thursday, Feb. 20. She was born Sept. 4, 1931, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to the late Rueben F. and Alma (Carnes) Hinck. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill E. Hahn; and a son-in-law, Wallace Wyeth.?She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Wyeth, of Maumelle, and Alysanne (Brent) Crymes, of Conway; five grandchildren, Lauren (Ryan) Crymes, Wyndham (Autumn) Wyeth, Wade Wyeth, Wendy (Kyle) Kalkbrenner and Brendan Crymes; three great-grandchildren, Kohen Kalkbrenner, Kit Kalkbrenner and Agnes Wyeth; and other relatives and friends.?A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at First United Methodist Church of Benton. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the church.?In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Saline County, 7600 Bauxite Highway, Bauxite, AR 72011, First United Methodist Church of Benton, 200 N. Market St., Benton, AR 72015, or the .
Services are entrusted to Roller-Ballard Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 23, 2020
