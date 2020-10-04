Alta Christine Halligan, 88, of Bryant, passed away Friday, Oct. 2.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" L. Halligan. Alta and Bob shared 63 years of marriage.
She is also survived by her children, Monarie (Louis) Carraro ,of Little Italy, John Martin, of Alexander, and James Halligan of Austin, Texas. Alta is also survived by four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Joyce Roller; and a brother, J.T. (Deloris) James, both of Little Rock. ?Alta was born in Paron, April 1, 1932, to the late Ocie and Lois Sarver James. A retired bookkeeper, Alta was a Christian of the Church of Christ faith. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. ?Graveside services will at Pinecrest Memorial Park, 7401 Hwy. 5 N, Alexander, AR on Tuesday, October 6, at 1:00P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
