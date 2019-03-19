Home

Smith-Benton Funeral Home
Amy Elaine Crowson


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amy Elaine Crowson Obituary
Amy Elaine Crowson, 39, of Malvern, passed away March 3, 2019. Amy was born Nov. 14, 1979, in Benton, to the late Robert Holley and Cecile (Turner) Vick.
Amy loved the Lord and was a member of Benton Four Square Church. She cherished her family and made sure to call each of them on their birthdays and anniversaries. In her spare time, Amy enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing.
Preceding Amy in death are her parents; and a son, Logan Dewell Crowson.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 11 years, Darrell Crowson, of Malvern; a half-sister, Sherri Wible. of McRaes; three aunts, Alice Weeks, of Beebe, Catherine Hobby, of Benton, and Charlotte Burgess, of Benton; two uncles, Paul Wills, of Benton, and J.T. Wills, of Benton; and a number cousins, other family members, and friends who loved Amy and will miss her always.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Fairplay Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 19, 2019
