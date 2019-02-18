



Anna Faye Waldrum Phelan, 68, of Benton, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.

Anna was born Aug. 30, 1950, in Paragould, to Russell and Laverne Waldrum. She graduated from Ouachita Baptist University where she met the love of her life, Dick. They settled in Benton, where both of her boys were born. Anna was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Benton for more than 40 years. She loved going to the beach with her family, taking walks on the beach with her husband and putting her Fins Up at Jimmy Buffett concerts any chance she got. Anna was an excellent cook and loved to share the fruits of her labor with those she cared about, especially her family. Anna had a servant's heart, always seeking out opportunities to care for, love on and encourage others.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Laverne Waldrum; a brother, Larry Wayne Waldrum; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hugh and Evelyn Phelan; and a sister-in-law, Francie Phelan.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dick Phelan, of Benton; two sons, Todd Phelan and wife, Sarah, of Bentonville, and Brad Phelan and wife, Michelle, of Dallas; four grandsons, Jackson, Cole and Evan Phelan, all of Bentonville, and Hamilton Phelan, of Dallas; a sister, Lynda Massey and husband, Tom, of South Carolina; a brother-in-law, Jim Phelan and wife, Paula, of Little Rock, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at First Baptist Church of Benton.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at First Baptist Church in Benton, with Dr. Randel Everett and Bro. Edd Spurlock officiating. Burial will be at Ouachita Cemetery in Donaldson.

Pallbearers will be Todd Phelan, of Bentonville, Brad Phelan, of Dallas; Joe Waldrum, of Little Rock, Kenneth Waldrum, of Caruthers, California; Benjamin Waldrum, of Dayton, Nevada; and Glen Leach of Rector.

Family Comments: The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to CARTI Foundation, 8901 CARTI Way, Little Rock, AR 72205.

The family gives special thanks to all the medical professionals and staff at Baptist Health Medical Center and CARTI in Little Rock, especially to the doctors, nurses and therapists in the CCU and ICU South for their excellent care.