1/1
Anna Kathleen Grice (Kay) Vought
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Kathleen Grice Vought (Kay), 93, of Bryant, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Baptist Hospital Hospice in Little Rock.  She was born Sept. 27, 1927, in New Edinburg, to the late Ode Virgil and Anna Grice. She was in nursing training in Warren, where she met her husband, Buddy. She and Buddy lived in several cities in Texas, including Mesquite, before moving to Bryant in 2003. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Bryant. Prior to moving to Bryant, she was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff. She sang in chancel choir of both churches for many years. Anna was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family playing golf, music, watching the Cowboys, attending the Pine Bluff Zebra football games and spending time at the family cabin.  Anna was highly active in her children's schools. She was awarded a lifetime membership in the Texas PTA. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society for many years in Dallas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Alonzo M. Vought (Buddy); a son, Mack Vought; a sister, Elsie and Burks; three brothers, Rob Grice, Morris Grice and James Grice.
Anna is survived by two daughters, Anna Elizabeth Ogden, of Bryant, and Sheila Diane Glover "Marion," of Pine Bluff; a son, Mike Vought (Lynn), of Crossett; four grandchildren, Matthew Vought, Kim Ogden, Kyle Ogden and Lea Beth Pippenger; and three great-grandchildren, Lorren Glover, Aidin Pippenger and Caleb Ogden.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Graves Cemetery on Mr. Elba road near New Edinburg, Arkansas, with the Rev. Susan Ledbetter officiating. Arrangements provided by Dial and Dudley Funeral Home. 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Hospital Hospice of Little Rock and First United Methodist Church of Bryant. 
Online guest book: www.dialanddudleyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: The family expresses gratitude to the physicians and nursing staff of Baptist Hospital Hospice who cared for our mother and Susan Ledbetter and the many friends who provided support during our mother's illness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Nov. 8 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Graves Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dial & Dudley Funeral Home - Bryant
4212 Hwy 5 North
Bryant, AR 72022
(501) 847-9099
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dial & Dudley Funeral Home - Bryant

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved