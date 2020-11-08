Anna Kathleen Grice Vought (Kay), 93, of Bryant, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Baptist Hospital Hospice in Little Rock. She was born Sept. 27, 1927, in New Edinburg, to the late Ode Virgil and Anna Grice. She was in nursing training in Warren, where she met her husband, Buddy. She and Buddy lived in several cities in Texas, including Mesquite, before moving to Bryant in 2003. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Bryant. Prior to moving to Bryant, she was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff. She sang in chancel choir of both churches for many years. Anna was a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family playing golf, music, watching the Cowboys, attending the Pine Bluff Zebra football games and spending time at the family cabin. Anna was highly active in her children's schools. She was awarded a lifetime membership in the Texas PTA. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society for many years in Dallas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Alonzo M. Vought (Buddy); a son, Mack Vought; a sister, Elsie and Burks; three brothers, Rob Grice, Morris Grice and James Grice.
Anna is survived by two daughters, Anna Elizabeth Ogden, of Bryant, and Sheila Diane Glover "Marion," of Pine Bluff; a son, Mike Vought (Lynn), of Crossett; four grandchildren, Matthew Vought, Kim Ogden, Kyle Ogden and Lea Beth Pippenger; and three great-grandchildren, Lorren Glover, Aidin Pippenger and Caleb Ogden.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Graves Cemetery on Mr. Elba road near New Edinburg, Arkansas, with the Rev. Susan Ledbetter officiating. Arrangements provided by Dial and Dudley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Hospital Hospice of Little Rock and First United Methodist Church of Bryant.
Online guest book: www.dialanddudleyfuneralhome.com.
Family Comments: The family expresses gratitude to the physicians and nursing staff of Baptist Hospital Hospice who cared for our mother and Susan Ledbetter and the many friends who provided support during our mother's illness.