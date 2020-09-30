1/1
Anna Lou Howell Tackett
1934 - 2020
Anna Lou Howell Tackett, 86, of Alexander, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 25. She was born May 11, 1934, in Goodland, Kansas, to Roy Gordon and Liddie Bell Springfellow Howell.
Anna was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed but her memory will be cherished and her legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Albert "Al" Tackett; and three stepsons, Brent Tackett, Wayne Tackett and Ronnie Tackett.
She is survived by a daughter, Tina Lake, of Alexander; a stepdaughter, Kathy Baker and her husband, Gary, of Benton; a brother, Don Howell, of Goodyear, Arizona; two grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; a great-grandchild;11 step-great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and friends.
The family will host a memorial service to honor Anna's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Lake Norrell Community Center in the Lake Norrell Community.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 30 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lake Norrell Community Center
