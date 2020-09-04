Annie "Louise" Baxter, of Benton, formerly of Eudora, Arkansas, peacefully passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, at the age of 92.
Louise was born to the late Benjamin Franklin Allen Sr. and Lula Mary Holt Allen. Louise married the love of her life, the late Dudley Ray Baxter, on Aug. 5, 1948, and they lived happily until his death Feb. 11, 2011.
In addition to her husband and parents, Louise was preceded in death by a son, Paul Dudley Baxter; and eight of her nine siblings.
Louise is survived by two sons, Ray Baxter, of Benton, and Kenneth Baxter and wife, Joanie, of Eureka, Illinois; six grandchildren, Claire Brown, of Little Rock, Andrew Baxter (Kendra), of Benton, James J.R. Baxter (Allie), of Hot Springs, and Blake Baxter, Brenna Stork (Dylan) and Baylee Baxter, all of Eureka, Illinois; two great grandchildren, Katherine Brown and Henry Brown, of Little Rock; a sister, Judy Fray, of Longview, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and lots of friends who all treasure the memories of their relationships with either "Aunt Lou" or "Mrs. Louise."
Throughout her life, Louise was an involved member of her church. She served in many capacities, from director of the Girls Auxiliary to director of the Women's Missionary Union, and she taught countless Sunday School classes. She was also the supportive wife of her husband, who pastored three different churches and served as interim pastor for others following his retirement. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Holland Chapel Baptist Church in Benton.
Louise was an amazing cook and genealogist. She authored both a cook book and an in-depth genealogical history of her family. Her "Maw Maw" rolls and numerous other dishes were always the staple of family gatherings and holidays. Louise was a loving and caring mother and "Maw Maw."
Graveside service by Ashby Funeral Home will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Eudora, with Bro. Roger Taylor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.