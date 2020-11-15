Archie Lee Beckwith, 85, of Lonsdale, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12. He was born Nov. 4, 1935, in Owensville, Arkansas, to the late Ellis and Matilda (Tyler) Beckwith.
Archie was of the Baptist faith. He proudly served as a signalman in the U.S. Navy where he earned the Good Conduct Medal and the China Service Medal. Following his service in the Navy, Archie retired from Firestone Tires. He enjoyed being out in the country, hunting and fishing.
Preceding Archie in death are his parents; a grandson, Cameron Beckwith; and four brothers, James, Gene, Charlie and Tommy.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley (Patton) Beckwith, of Lonsdale; four sons, Greg, Darin, Todd and Ricky Beckwith, all of Lonsdale; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Beckwith, of Hot Springs; and many more family members and friends who loved Archie and will miss him always.
Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Ten Mile Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to service.
COVID-19 directives: masks are required and social distancing maintained.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.