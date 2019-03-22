

Arthur Andrew "Bud" Scott, age 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Lonsdale, Arkansas March 16, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Bud was born on January 16, 1926 to his parents the late Arthur A. and Ruth Lee Scott of Alexander, Arkansas. Bud was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and a member of the Benton Congregation where he attended faithfully for 45 years. He is proceeded in death by his son Larry A. Scott of Lonsdale his brothers Robert, Floyd and Jimmy, and a sister, Joyce.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years Norma Jean, a sister Ruby Gentry of Benton, a brother, David Jones of Malvern, and his son Kenneth and wife Carolyn of Lonsdale. Nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



He loved gardening and sharing its produce with family and friends. He was willing to help anyone in need, welding or mechanic work or home repairs for friend or stranger.

His sons often remarked that they had the best parents God could give. His grandchildren referred to him as one of their best friends, he shared close bonds with both nieces and nephews. He offered unconditional love to his family, friends and neighbors and was deeply loved by many. He is no doubt in Jehovah God's memory and will soon live again.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 12601 I-30 Benton, Arkansas. Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 22, 2019