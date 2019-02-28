|
Audrey Lillian Caldwell, 92, of Benton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at home in Sherwood. She was born March 9, 1926, in Augusta, Arkansas, to the late Mollie Smedley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, JD Caldwell; three sisters, Thelma Ogden, Elnora Wagner and Francis Prince; and a grandson, Roy Dee Pruitt.
Mrs. Caldwell was a member of First Baptist Church of Benton and served as a greeter for many years.
She is survived by her three daughters, Janis Pruitt and husband, Elton, Delaine Baughtman and husband, Frank, and Belinda Simmons and husband, Rick; eight grandchildren, Angela Pruitt, Tammy Palmer, Elton Mark Pruitt, Doug Baughtman, Erin Baughtman, Trey Baughtman, Cody Simmons and Callie Simmons; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. today, Feb. 28, in the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home at 306 S. Main St. Benton 501-315-4047.
Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park.
A time of visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Roller-Ballard Funeral Home.
Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 28, 2019