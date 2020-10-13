Barbara Crowson, 82, of Shattuck, Oklahoma, formerly of Benton, passed away Friday, Oct. 9. She was born May 28, 1938, in Weldon, Arkansas, to Luther E. and Annie E. Taylor Jones.
Barbara was the kind of lady everyone wanted to be around. She was always caring and giving and had the biggest heart of gold. The matriarch of the family, you could often find her cooking and keeping up her home. Barbara was the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend in the world. She loved people, no matter what, and was always there when you needed her. She will be missed but her memory will be cherished and her legacy will continue on through those who loved and cared for her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dewell "Dude" Crowson; two sons, Randall Lee Crowson and William Willis Crowson; a daughter, Dulcie Elizabeth Hale; a granddaughter, Leanna Crowson; and two great-grandchildren, Makayla Wardrobe and Logan Crowson.
Barbara is survived by two sons, Johnny Crowson and Darrell Crowson; three daughters, Vicky Hunter and her husband, Jerome, Sherry Crowson, and Tina Brock and her husband, Billy; 18 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; four brothers, Bill Jones and his wife, Hope, Joe Jones, Paul Jones, and Ed Jones; a sister, Martha Jones; and many other extended family members and friends.
Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, with the family present from noon to 2 p.m. at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home.
