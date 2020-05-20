Barbara Jean Kelloms, 78, of Benton, passed away Monday, May 18. She was born Nov. 7, 1941, in Lonoke, to the late Coy Lester and Iva Mae (Burgess) Parker.
Barbara loved playing the guitar and singing with her girls. She was a church pianist for many years. Barbara loved cooking big meals for all her family to gather and share. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting and painting ceramics. She especially loved going to the bayou and camping with her husband and family. Barbara's grandchildren were the light of her life and she loved watching them play ball and perform in band, music and all their school activities.
Preceding Barbara in death were her husband, Fletcher Kelloms; her parents; and a stepson, Lance Kelloms.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory three daughters, Dena Mercer, Pam Robideaux (Wendell) and Lynn Coursey (Doug), all of Benton; two stepchildren, Mike Kelloms (Valerie), of Benton, and Kelly Kelloms (Jason), of Scott; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren who lovingly called her MeMaw, Lorie Godwin (Bryan), Lisa Martin (Micheal), David Southerland (Angie), Joanie King, Bryan Southerland, Brent Jones, Leanne Landers (Kyle), Leslie McBride, Lynn Dreher (Brad), Cameron West and Hunter McNutt, Brock Martin, Kailey Southerland, Brayden Godwin, Karis Martin, Lawson Godwin, Bryce Southerland, Carter Jones, Asher King, Clara Jones, Kale King, Cambrie Jones, Lane Landers, Trace Landers, Abinee Southerland, Landen Blevins, Hayden McBride, Jake Dreher and Luke Dreher; a sister, Maydene Greise (the late Joe Greise); a niece, Candra Greise; and a nephew, Gary Greise, all of Alexander.
A graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Browne, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Ten Mile Cemetery in Benton.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guestbook: www.smithfamilycares.com.
Published in The Saline Courier from May 20 to May 31, 2020.