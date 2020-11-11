Barbara Jo Akers, 68, of Benton, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, after
a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born Nov. 29, 1951, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Barbara was the owner and operator of Akers Bookkeeping & Tax Service for 30 years, a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jim; two sons, Michael Akers (Billy), of Bryant, and Tim Akers (Kerri), of East End; a daughter, Jennifer Moore (Robert), of Benton; six grandchildren; a brother, Steve Shearin (Cynthia), of Sherwood; a sister, Stephanie Pollard, of Maumelle; a stepbrother, Rick Abbott (Sherry), of Sherwood; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her and will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home in Benton.
Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Pleasant Hill Adult Daycare in Benton in Barbara's Memory.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
