Barbara Jo Akers, 68, of Benton, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, aftera lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born Nov. 29, 1951, in Memphis, Tennessee.Barbara was the owner and operator of Akers Bookkeeping & Tax Service for 30 years, a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother and grandmother.Barbara is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jim; two sons, Michael Akers (Billy), of Bryant, and Tim Akers (Kerri), of East End; a daughter, Jennifer Moore (Robert), of Benton; six grandchildren; a brother, Steve Shearin (Cynthia), of Sherwood; a sister, Stephanie Pollard, of Maumelle; a stepbrother, Rick Abbott (Sherry), of Sherwood; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her and will miss her dearly.Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home in Benton.Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Pleasant Hill Adult Daycare in Benton in Barbara's Memory.Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.