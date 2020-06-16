Beatrice Harvill Tittle, of Maumelle, died Friday, June 12, at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs. She was born Feb. 23, 1923, to Fred and Jesse Harvill, the second youngest child in a family of seven children. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She married the love of her life, CO Tittle, who died in 2014, just a few months shy of their 74th anniversary.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and James Barrett; a grandson and his wife, Jason and Amber Barrett; and three great-granddaughters, Kathryn (Katy), Adley and Adison. She is also survived by her grand-puppies, Nicholas and Tiger Lily. She had many nieces and nephews, whom she thought of as her children after their parents had died.
Bea, as she was known to friends, was a lifelong Baptist and the daughter of a Baptist minister. Although she was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Maumelle, she was previously a member of First Baptist Church of Benton. She maintained contact to her close friends in Benton while making new ones in Maumelle. She was close to her Lord, reading the Bible everyday and frequently talked of her salvation and how grateful she was that Jesus had died on the cross to save her.
Bea thought of cooking and working with flowers as her gifts. She shared her cakes, breads and cut flowers with shut-ins in her church, whom she referred to as "old people," although she was often older them. She had a "green thumb" and her yard and flowers were show stoppers. She took pride in her appearance and encouraged others to do the same. She loved to eat out and was able to go to restaurants and take care of herself completely until March 17.
Bea will be honored with a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander. Pastor William Jacques, of the First Baptist Church of Maumelle, will officiate.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice, although she supported the Arkansas Food Bank and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family will respect the guidance established by the Arkansas Department of Health for COVID-19.
Online guest book: www.dialanddudleyfuneralhome.com.
She married the love of her life, CO Tittle, who died in 2014, just a few months shy of their 74th anniversary.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and James Barrett; a grandson and his wife, Jason and Amber Barrett; and three great-granddaughters, Kathryn (Katy), Adley and Adison. She is also survived by her grand-puppies, Nicholas and Tiger Lily. She had many nieces and nephews, whom she thought of as her children after their parents had died.
Bea, as she was known to friends, was a lifelong Baptist and the daughter of a Baptist minister. Although she was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Maumelle, she was previously a member of First Baptist Church of Benton. She maintained contact to her close friends in Benton while making new ones in Maumelle. She was close to her Lord, reading the Bible everyday and frequently talked of her salvation and how grateful she was that Jesus had died on the cross to save her.
Bea thought of cooking and working with flowers as her gifts. She shared her cakes, breads and cut flowers with shut-ins in her church, whom she referred to as "old people," although she was often older them. She had a "green thumb" and her yard and flowers were show stoppers. She took pride in her appearance and encouraged others to do the same. She loved to eat out and was able to go to restaurants and take care of herself completely until March 17.
Bea will be honored with a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander. Pastor William Jacques, of the First Baptist Church of Maumelle, will officiate.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice, although she supported the Arkansas Food Bank and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family will respect the guidance established by the Arkansas Department of Health for COVID-19.
Online guest book: www.dialanddudleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 30, 2020.