

Bennett H. (Benny) Hawkins, 66, of Benton, passed away March 25, 2019. He was born May 21, 1952, in Benton. Bennett graduated from Benton High School and played football for the Panthers. He was a pipefitter by trade and worked with glass. Bennett served in the U.S. Army as an M.P. and received several awards for his service. He was of the Baptist faith and loved fishing on the Saline River and was a history buff.

Bennett was preceded in death by his father, Herman Hawkins; his mother, Ruby Tully; his stepfather, John Tully Jr.; a brother, Jerry Hawkins; a foster brother, Gary Carpenter; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Bramlett.

He is survived by a son, Brody Hawkins; two daughters, Hannah Hawkins and Devin Hawkins (Johan Canales); the loves of his life, three granddaughters, Makayla, Peyton and Aubree Hawkins, all of Houston, Texas; a brother, Eugene (Bev) Hawkins; a sister Ola Bramlett, all of Benton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Rest in peace, brother.

We love you, Dad.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

