Bernice Cameron Davis, 84, of Benton, passed away July 11. She was born July 28, 1935, in Benton, to the late Jewel and Mary Cameron.
Bernice was a very devout Christian and member of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her children and grandchildren with a passion. Some of her favorite memories were vacationing with her childhood friend, Mary Lou - especially to Branson and Eureka Springs. Bernice was an amazing cook. She always tried to find the best in everyone - no matter what.
Preceding Bernice in death are her parents, Jewel Cameron and Mary (Langley) Campbell; and two brothers, Ben Cameron, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Latham Campbell of Perryville.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 67 years, Rex Davis, of Benton; two sons, Toby Davis and his wife. Mindy. of Lake Norrell, and Tracy Davis and his wife, Gretchen, of Benton; three grandchildren, Kacie Taylor, of Bryant, Ahna Davis, of North Little Rock, and Allie Schleiff and her husband, Ben, of Little Rock; four great-grandchildren, Colm Taylor, Erin Taylor, Cash Callaway and Drew McIntire; a sister, Jewel Dean Peal, of Benton; and many more family members and friends who loved Bernice and will miss her always.
A graveside service, officiated by Bro. David Standridge, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Bauxite Cemetery.
State of Arkansas COVID-19 directives will be followed, including masks required (not provided) and social distancing will be maintained.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Arkansas.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
