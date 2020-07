Bernice Cameron Davis, 84, of Benton, passed away July 11. She was born July 28, 1935, in Benton, to the late Jewel and Mary Cameron.Bernice was a very devout Christian and member of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her children and grandchildren with a passion. Some of her favorite memories were vacationing with her childhood friend, Mary Lou - especially to Branson and Eureka Springs. Bernice was an amazing cook. She always tried to find the best in everyone - no matter what.Preceding Bernice in death are her parents, Jewel Cameron and Mary (Langley) Campbell; and two brothers, Ben Cameron, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Latham Campbell of Perryville.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 67 years, Rex Davis, of Benton; two sons, Toby Davis and his wife. Mindy. of Lake Norrell, and Tracy Davis and his wife, Gretchen, of Benton; three grandchildren, Kacie Taylor, of Bryant, Ahna Davis, of North Little Rock, and Allie Schleiff and her husband, Ben, of Little Rock; four great-grandchildren, Colm Taylor, Erin Taylor, Cash Callaway and Drew McIntire; a sister, Jewel Dean Peal, of Benton; and many more family members and friends who loved Bernice and will miss her always.A graveside service, officiated by Bro. David Standridge, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Bauxite Cemetery.State of Arkansas COVID-19 directives will be followed, including masks required (not provided) and social distancing will be maintained.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Arkansas.Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.