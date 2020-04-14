|
Bernice Mauldin Morehead, of Benton, passed away in her 93rd year Easter Sunday. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She worked for the Arkansas Department of Revenue and the Arkansas Department of Employment Security in Little Rock and Benton. She loved to attend church, to visit with her family and to make colorful handmade quilts.
Mrs. Morehead was survived by her sons, Robert Morehead (Jane), of Florida, and Gary Morehead (Margaret), of Washington. She was also survived by two nieces, Anita Taylor and Cherry Wolf; and four nephews, Jimmy and David Edmonson and Mike and Pat Woods.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harold Morehead; two sisters Imogene Edmonson-Wallace and Iris Woods; and her parents, Harry and Myrtle Lemons Mauldin.
Due to the recent COVID-19 events, a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Bauxite.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church or the Mt. Olive Cemetery Charitable Trust, c/o Marilyn Childress, Secretary, 14141 Childress Rd., Bauxite, AR 72011.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 14, 2020