Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Morehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Mauldin Morehead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Mauldin Morehead Obituary
Bernice Mauldin Morehead, of Benton, passed away in her 93rd year Easter Sunday. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She worked for the Arkansas Department of Revenue and the Arkansas Department of Employment Security in Little Rock and Benton. She loved to attend church, to visit with her family and to make colorful handmade quilts. 
Mrs. Morehead was survived by her sons, Robert Morehead (Jane), of Florida, and Gary Morehead (Margaret), of Washington. She was also survived by two nieces, Anita Taylor and Cherry Wolf; and four nephews, Jimmy and David Edmonson and Mike and Pat Woods.  
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harold Morehead; two sisters Imogene Edmonson-Wallace and Iris Woods; and her parents, Harry and Myrtle Lemons Mauldin. 
Due to the recent COVID-19 events, a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Bauxite. 
Arrangements are entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church or the Mt. Olive Cemetery Charitable Trust, c/o Marilyn Childress, Secretary, 14141 Childress Rd., Bauxite, AR 72011. 
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -