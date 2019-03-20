Home

Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Brush Creek Cemetery
Leola, AR
Bertha Christine Spurlin


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bertha Christine Spurlin Obituary

Bertha Christine Spurlin, 77, of Benton, passed away March 18, 2019. She was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Prattsville, to the late George and Mary Stroup Parriett. 
Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Thomas Spurlin; her parents, George and Mary Parriett; and five sisters, Pearl Jackson, Dorothy Benbrook, Jane Parriett, Myrtle McCool and Nora McCool.
Bertha loved the outdoors, working in her flower and vegetable gardens, feeding her chickens and sitting in her swing. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, David and Raymond Hiatt; a step-daughter, Tonya Marie Miller; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Brush Creek Cemetery in Leola.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 20, 2019
