Bertha Christine Spurlin, 77, of Benton, passed away March 18, 2019. She was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Prattsville, to the late George and Mary Stroup Parriett.
Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Thomas Spurlin; her parents, George and Mary Parriett; and five sisters, Pearl Jackson, Dorothy Benbrook, Jane Parriett, Myrtle McCool and Nora McCool.
Bertha loved the outdoors, working in her flower and vegetable gardens, feeding her chickens and sitting in her swing. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, David and Raymond Hiatt; a step-daughter, Tonya Marie Miller; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Brush Creek Cemetery in Leola.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 20, 2019