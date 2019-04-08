



?Betty Jean Rasberry, 77, of Benton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019, with her family surrounding her. Betty was born April 6, 1942, to the late William and Virginia (Neighbors) Hines in Bauxite.?

Betty loved the Lord and was a member of Johnson Street Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her family, loved all flowers (especially yellow roses), fishing, and in her later years, completing puzzle books. Earlier in her marriage to her husband, Rex, who was a police officer, Betty would dress up as Clarence the clown (named after her father) and together they would do various teaching of safety for kids and schools.

?Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Rasberry; and a sister, Barbara Johnson. ?

?She is survived by her four kids, Patty Gaylor and husband, Corky, of Bauxite, Timmie Rasberry, of Riverview, Florida, Karen Hughes and husband, Gary, of Benton, and April Watts and husband, Danny, also of Benton; 10 grandchildren, Alex Howard, Amber Harring, Megan Williams, Dwayne Lytle, Kendra Lytle, Nathanial Lytle, Thomas Hughes, Tyler Watts, Jacob Watts and Zachary Watts; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of other family members and friends who will cherish her forever.?

?Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home Chapel.?

?Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, with burial directly following at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery.?

?Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. ?

