Betty Ann Ramsey, 82, of Camden, formerly of Benton, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born Nov. 4, 1936, in Hubbard, Texas, to Jesse and Ruby Grice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luke I. Ramsey Jr.; two siblings, Bobby Grice and Janette Oldham; and a son-in-law, Timothy Brooks.
She is survived by a son, Luke I. Ramsey III (Cathy); two daughters, Lou Ann Turri (John) and Cheryl Ramsey Brooks; eight grandchildren, Jesseca Dykstra (Lucas), Joshua Turri (Sara), Shannondoah Piersall, Matthew Ramsey, Jacob Ramsey (Danielle), Johnny Piersall, Samuel Piersall and Luke Brooks; 11 great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Camden, located at 348 W. Washington St. in Camden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the via www2.heart.org.
Online guest book: www.ArkansasCremation.com. condolences.
Published in The Saline Courier on Mar. 13, 2019
