Betty Jane Garrett, 78, of Bauxite, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16. She was born March 5, 1942, in Rison, to the late Roy and Pearl (Harvill) Earnest.Betty was a member of Benton First Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed growing vegetables in her garden every year and taking care of her beautiful rose bushes. Betty was a huge Betty Boop fan and collected purses, jewelry holders and anything with Betty Boop on it.Preceding Betty in death are her parents; a grandson, Koty Garrett; a great-granddaughter, Arianna Trimm; two brothers, Roy "Puddy Boy" Earnest and Henry Earnest Sr.; and two sisters, Louise Strahan and Elloise Caple.Left to cherish her memory are four children, Lewis Beauchamp, of Benton, Randall Beauchamp, of Benton, Druetta Trimm, of Bauxite, and Teresa Smith-Scott and husband, Jim, of Sherwood; five grandchildren, Jessica Trimm, Jennifer Trimm, Crissa Jeffery and husband, Chris, Meradith Smith, and Mason Smith; eight great-grandchildren, Joe Barbosa, Jacob Barbosa, Jackson Barbosa, Bradyn Jeffery, Jayden Jeffery, Brookelynn Jeffery, McKenzie Jeffery and Levi Beckett Smith; a sister, Joyce Earnest, of Benton; and many family members and friends who loved Betty and will miss her always.Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton.Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery, located at 1010 Military Rd. in Benton.Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.