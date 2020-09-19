1/1
Betty Jane Garrett
Betty Jane Garrett, 78, of Bauxite, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16. She was born March 5, 1942, in Rison, to the late Roy and Pearl (Harvill) Earnest.
Betty was a member of Benton First Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed growing vegetables in her garden every year and taking care of her beautiful rose bushes. Betty was a huge Betty Boop fan and collected purses, jewelry holders and anything with Betty Boop on it.
Preceding Betty in death are her parents; a grandson, Koty Garrett; a great-granddaughter, Arianna Trimm; two brothers, Roy "Puddy Boy" Earnest and Henry Earnest Sr.; and two sisters, Louise Strahan and Elloise Caple.
Left to cherish her memory are four children, Lewis Beauchamp, of Benton, Randall Beauchamp, of Benton, Druetta Trimm, of Bauxite, and Teresa Smith-Scott and husband, Jim, of Sherwood; five grandchildren, Jessica Trimm, Jennifer Trimm, Crissa Jeffery and husband, Chris, Meradith Smith, and Mason Smith; eight great-grandchildren, Joe Barbosa, Jacob Barbosa, Jackson Barbosa, Bradyn Jeffery, Jayden Jeffery, Brookelynn Jeffery, McKenzie Jeffery and Levi Beckett Smith; a sister, Joyce Earnest, of Benton; and many family members and friends who loved Betty and will miss her always.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery, located at 1010 Military Rd. in Benton.
Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 19 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Benton Funeral Home
322 N Market St
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-7100
