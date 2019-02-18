

Betty Jean Morrow, 85, of Benton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Betty was born July 1, 1933, in Springfield, Arkansas, to the late James and Pearl Willis.

Betty had a servant's heart and loved taking care of others. She was a multi-talented woman who could do anything and had her hand into everything. Betty was not afraid of hard work. Growing up, she worked in the cotton fields with her twin sister collecting more than 300 pounds a day. She also helped her father plowing fields with a mule. In high school, Betty was a champion track star and holds records in sprinting and pole vaulting. Betty was always herself and never put on airs. She spoke her mind and was true to her word. Family was most important to Betty. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Preceding Betty in death are her loving husband, Carl Dean Morrow; her parents, James and Pearl Willis; a brother, Arli Willis; twin sister, Billie Dean Alvey; two grandsons, Thomas Morrow and David Morrow; three half-sisters, Nina, Ruby, and Helen; and two daughters-in-law, Marsha Morrow and Mary Morrow.

She leaves to cherish her memory seven children, James Morrow and wife, Patti, of Suffolk, Virginia, Tommy Morrow, of Little Rock, Debbie Brown and husband, Dennis, of Little Rock, Mike Morrow and wife, Karen, of Hot Springs, Richard Morrow and wife, Terri, of Benton, Beverly Lindsey and husband, Jerry, of Pleasant Plains, and Lisa Smith and husband, Allen, of Benton; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Marie Brown, of Russellville; and a number of family members and friends who loved Betty and will miss her always.

A reception visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home, located at 322 N. Market St. in Benton. Funeral service, officiated by her son, the Rev. Richard Morrow, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park with Colby Morrow, Jereomy Morrow, Carl Morrow, Blaine Bufford, Dalton Bufford and Chase Bufford assisting as pallbearers, and Scott Morrow and Mark Morrow as honorary pallbearers.

Services are entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home.

Online guest book: www.SmithFamilyCares.com. Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary