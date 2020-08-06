Betty Jean Rupert, 73, of Benton, passed away Aug. 4.
She was born Sept. 5, 1946, in El Dorado, to Arvil and Mary McMan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Rupert; and a sister, Linda Bordelon.
Betty Jean was a current member of Zeal Church in Alexander and lifelong member of Fordyce First Assembly of God.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Jon Haney (Gary), of North Little Rock; a son, Jason Rupert (Lezle), of Bentonville; a brother, James McMan (Karen), of San Antonio, Texas; and two grandchildren, Blair Rupert and Evan Ethridge of Bentonville.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, with funeral service being held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, both at Pinecrest Funeral Home, located at 7401 Arkansas 5 N. Pastor Michael Deerman will be officiating.
Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zeal Church, 8420 Arkansas 5 North, Alexander, AR 72002.
Online guest book: www.pinecrestmemorialpark.com.