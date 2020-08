Betty Jean Rupert, 73, of Benton, passed away Aug. 4.She was born Sept. 5, 1946, in El Dorado, to Arvil and Mary McMan.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Rupert; and a sister, Linda Bordelon.Betty Jean was a current member of Zeal Church in Alexander and lifelong member of Fordyce First Assembly of God.She is survived by a daughter, Mary Jon Haney (Gary), of North Little Rock; a son, Jason Rupert (Lezle), of Bentonville; a brother, James McMan (Karen), of San Antonio, Texas; and two grandchildren, Blair Rupert and Evan Ethridge of Bentonville.Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, with funeral service being held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, both at Pinecrest Funeral Home, located at 7401 Arkansas 5 N. Pastor Michael Deerman will be officiating.Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zeal Church, 8420 Arkansas 5 North, Alexander, AR 72002.Online guest book: www.pinecrestmemorialpark.com.