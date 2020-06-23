Betty Jean Zuber Wilchman Curtis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Zuber Wilchman Curtis, 89, of Benton, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Friday, June 19.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 16 brothers and sisters; and her husbands, Vernon Wilchman and Bill Curtis.
One of 17 children, she was born Oct. 8, 1930, to James and Frances Zuber. Her father died when she was only 5 years old, leaving behind his wife and a house full of children.
Betty is survived by her four children, Laura Moody, of Mountain View, Karen Wheeler (Ronnie), of Little Rock, Fran McDonald (Dennis), of Hot Springs, and Randall Wilchman (Sherri), of Benton; six grandchildren, Shannon Reynolds, Aaron Wheeler, Robby Barrier, Jamie McDonald, Casey Mattox and Grant Wilchman; 14 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of special nieces and nephews.
Betty loved her church, Salem United Methodist Church, and her church family. She was a stay-at-home-mom until she went to work at Lawson Elementary and then worked at Kroger for 20 years before retiring.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 25, at 10 a.m. at the Salem Camp Meeting Arbor, located at 1647 Salem Rd. in Benton.
Interment will follow in Cameron Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing must be practiced when in attendance.
She will lie in state for public viewing beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, until visitation with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Betty's name to Salem United Methodist Church.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.
Family Comments: The family would like to thank Superior Senior Care for their help during her illness with a very special thank you to caregivers, Rachael Elmore, Kesha Canada and Linda Olivella.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home
6700 Alcoa Road
Benton, AZ 72019
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved