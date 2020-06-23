Betty Jean Zuber Wilchman Curtis, 89, of Benton, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Friday, June 19.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 16 brothers and sisters; and her husbands, Vernon Wilchman and Bill Curtis.
One of 17 children, she was born Oct. 8, 1930, to James and Frances Zuber. Her father died when she was only 5 years old, leaving behind his wife and a house full of children.
Betty is survived by her four children, Laura Moody, of Mountain View, Karen Wheeler (Ronnie), of Little Rock, Fran McDonald (Dennis), of Hot Springs, and Randall Wilchman (Sherri), of Benton; six grandchildren, Shannon Reynolds, Aaron Wheeler, Robby Barrier, Jamie McDonald, Casey Mattox and Grant Wilchman; 14 great-grandchildren; and a multitude of special nieces and nephews.
Betty loved her church, Salem United Methodist Church, and her church family. She was a stay-at-home-mom until she went to work at Lawson Elementary and then worked at Kroger for 20 years before retiring.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 25, at 10 a.m. at the Salem Camp Meeting Arbor, located at 1647 Salem Rd. in Benton.
Interment will follow in Cameron Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing must be practiced when in attendance.
She will lie in state for public viewing beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, until visitation with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Betty's name to Salem United Methodist Church.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\bryant.
Family Comments: The family would like to thank Superior Senior Care for their help during her illness with a very special thank you to caregivers, Rachael Elmore, Kesha Canada and Linda Olivella.
Published in The Saline Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.