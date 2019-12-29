|
|
Betty Jo Adams, 88, of Benton, formerly of Ashdown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26. She was born August 22, 1931, in Stuttgart, to Jessie and Millie (Yarbrough) Davis. Betty worked until she was 78 and retired after 40 years in the banking industry. She was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ, a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Ashdown and served as a pastor's wife for 50 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Jackie Adams; a son, Cary Adams; and a sister, Emma Lois Smith.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Sherri Fite (Lanny), of Benton, and Lisa Fatherree, of Ashdown; five grandchildren, Kellie Fite Turner (Joel), of Southeast Asia, Nikki Adams Rader (Curt) of Adair, Oklahoma, Adam Fite (Heather), of Fayetteville, Christopher Jones and Seth Fatherree (Heather), of Ashdown; eight great-grandchildren, Kayla Lee (Trey), Gunnar Rader, Jack, Max and Ariana Turner, Caroline and Collins Fite, and Lorelai Fatherree; two great-great-grandchildren, Nova and Phoenix Lee; and three siblings, Charlena Peters, Jesse Davis and Anne Shockley all of West Memphis.
Pallbearers will be Lanny Fite, Adam Fite, Curt Rader, Gunnar Rader, Christopher Jones and Seth Fatherree. Jay Jacobs will officiate.
A private family service will be held at Holland Chapel Baptist Church followed by burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missionary Baptist Seminary in Little Rock.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saline Courier on Dec. 29, 2019