

Betty Jo Beckwith, 77, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. She was born Aug. 27, 1941, in DeQueen, to the late Dave and Dixie Kerr. Betty Jo was retired from the Bauxite School District where she did accounting for the office of the superintendent. She was a member of West Bauxite Missionary Baptist Church.

Betty Jo was a model of Christian faith and virtue. She was loved in her family, church, community and workplace.

Betty Jo was preceded in death by two husbands, James Henry Russell and Harold E. Beckwith; a sister, Frances Smith; a granddaughter, Erica Nicole Russell; three brothers-in-law Ronnie Beckwith, Josh Chapman and Abe Von Hatten; and a sister-in-law, Nona Faye Garibay.

She is survived by three sons, James David Russell and his wife, Mary, Kelly Joe Russell and his wife, Shauna, and Shawn D. Beckwith and his wife, Tonya; a sister, Sue Acklen and husband, James, of Broken Bow; three sisters-in-law, Betty Chapman, of Benton, Lamona Sue Von Hatten, of Alvarado, Texas, and Janet Beckwith-Sebourn and husband, Randy, of Sheridan; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Beckwith and wife, Lil, of Bryant; five grandchildren, Robert Russell and wife, Brooke, Kolbe Russell, Sydnee Russell, Lilee Beckwith and Dylan Beckwith; and three great grandchildren Phoenix, Ridge, and Georgia Russell.

Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at West Bauxite Missionary Baptist Church, with Bros. Melvin Burris and Kim Hammer officiating. A second service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Wilkerson Funeral Home in DeQueen, with Bro. Melvin Burris officiating.

Internment service will follow immediately after at Valley Cemetery in Gillham.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Roller-Alcoa Funeral Home 501-315-0700, located at 6700 Alcoa Rd. in Benton.

Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com\alcoa.

Family Comments: The family would like to extend it's profound gratitude to Debbie Chapman Elder, niece and honorary daughter, the nurses of Saline Memorial Hospice House, Bro. Kim Hammer and Sue Webb for their compassion and support throughout Betty Jo's illness. Published in The Saline Courier on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary