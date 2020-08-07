1/
Betty Jo Zearly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Zearley, 77, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5. She was born July 4, 1943, in Tulare, California, to the late Vernon and Faye Wall Greer. Betty was a member of Holland Chapel Baptist Church and loved attending when her health permitted.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Herman Zearley.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Susane) Zearley, of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Vernon (Beverly) Zearley, of Amarillo, Texas; a daughter, Diana (Bryce) Minner, of Benton; five grandchildren, Chris Walker, Ashleigh Zearley, Andrea Zearley, Chris Minner and Christie (Austen) Walls; and three great-grandchildren, Brayden Howard, Aimslee Minner and Jacee Minner.
Betty will be greatly missed by all who loved her, family and friends.
Cremation was entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saline Courier from Aug. 7 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved