Betty Jo Zearley, 77, of Benton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5. She was born July 4, 1943, in Tulare, California, to the late Vernon and Faye Wall Greer. Betty was a member of Holland Chapel Baptist Church and loved attending when her health permitted.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Herman Zearley.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Susane) Zearley, of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Vernon (Beverly) Zearley, of Amarillo, Texas; a daughter, Diana (Bryce) Minner, of Benton; five grandchildren, Chris Walker, Ashleigh Zearley, Andrea Zearley, Chris Minner and Christie (Austen) Walls; and three great-grandchildren, Brayden Howard, Aimslee Minner and Jacee Minner.
Betty will be greatly missed by all who loved her, family and friends.
Cremation was entrusted to Ashby Funeral Home.
