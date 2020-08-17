Betty Louise Wray, 75, of Pine Bluff, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. She was born Sept. 19, 1944, in Grant County, to the late Carl C. and Selma Greenlee Tabor. Betty loved to play the piano and pipe organ, taught piano lessons and played for numerous churches over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert Tabor.
Betty is survived by her husband, Bobby Wray; two sons, Robert Brian (Lisa Salerno-Wray) Wray and William Britton Wray; two grandchildren, Mason William Wray and Aubrey Nicole Wray; and two brothers, Grady Tabor and Jim Tabor.
Graveside service by Ashby Funeral Home will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Betty will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Arkansas Children's Hospital.
