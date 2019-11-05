Home

Betty Sue Rothenberger


1926 - 2019
Betty Sue Rothenberger Obituary
Betty Sue Rothenberger, 93, of Benton, passed away Friday, Nov. 1. She was born Feb. 21, 1926, to the late Samuel and Ella Snell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Rothenberger.
Betty began working for Southwestern Bell on March 17, 1946, as a telephone operator. She stayed there until she retired in 1988 as a payroll clerk. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for many years.
She is survived by a nephew, John Rothenberger and wife, Sharon; and two nieces, Linda Svartman and husband, Samuel, and Mitzi Dunn and husband, Rob.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the chapel of Roller-Ballard Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Titsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Landmark Cemetery in East End.
A time of visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/ballard.
Published in The Saline Courier on Nov. 5, 2019
